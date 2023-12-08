Carter Verhaeghe will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. Looking to wager on Verhaeghe's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Verhaeghe has a goal in 12 of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Verhaeghe has a point in 15 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Verhaeghe has an assist in eight of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Verhaeghe's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 60.6% that he hits the over.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 25 Games 3 21 Points 5 12 Goals 3 9 Assists 2

