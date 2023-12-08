The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) are slightly favored (by 0.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 114 - Cavaliers 110

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 0.5)

Heat (+ 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-3.5)

Heat (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (217.5)



Over (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.5

The Cavaliers (9-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 4.7% less often than the Heat (10-11-0) this season.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 0.5-point favorite or more 35.7% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 0.5 or more (55.6%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (47.6% of the time) as Cleveland and its opponents (52.4%).

The Cavaliers have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-6) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (3-6).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat put up 113 points per game and allow 111.6, ranking them 17th in the league on offense and 11th on defense.

On the glass, Miami is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.9 per game). It is eighth in rebounds allowed (42.7 per game).

The Heat are 10th in the league in assists (26.3 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Miami is fourth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12 per game) and ranked seventh in turnovers forced (14.7).

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.5%.

