Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Citrus County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Citrus County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Citrus County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lecanto High School at Nature Coast Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seven Rivers Christian School at Academy at the Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
