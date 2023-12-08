Will Dmitry Kulikov Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 8?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Dmitry Kulikov a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kulikov stats and insights
- Kulikov is yet to score through 24 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.
- Kulikov has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kulikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|10:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:19
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.