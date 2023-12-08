The Miami Heat, Duncan Robinson included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Robinson, in his last game, had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 112-103 win over the Raptors.

In this article we will look at Robinson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.0 18.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.2 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.8 PRA -- 20.6 25.3 PR -- 17.7 21.5 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.7



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Robinson has made 5.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.1 threes per game, or 22.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Robinson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.1 points per game.

The Cavaliers give up 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers are seventh in the NBA, giving up 24.9 per contest.

Allowing 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 24 7 2 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.