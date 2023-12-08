Will Eetu Luostarinen Score a Goal Against the Penguins on December 8?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Eetu Luostarinen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Luostarinen stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Luostarinen has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- Luostarinen has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Luostarinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:31
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|15:28
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 2-1
Panthers vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
