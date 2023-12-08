In the upcoming tilt against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Evan Rodrigues to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

Rodrigues has scored in four of 25 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

On the power play, Rodrigues has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 9.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Stars 4 2 2 16:52 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:12 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 13:18 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:16 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:02 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 2-1

Panthers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

