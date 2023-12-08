The Florida Panthers, with Evan Rodrigues, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Rodrigues' props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Rodrigues has averaged 16:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +13.

In Rodrigues' 25 games played this season he's scored in four of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 10 of 25 games this year, Rodrigues has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Rodrigues has an assist in 10 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Rodrigues hits the over on his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Penguins

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 25 Games 2 20 Points 0 6 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.