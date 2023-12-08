Florida A&M vs. South Alabama December 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-4) will meet the South Alabama Jaguars (3-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Florida A&M vs. South Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Florida A&M Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Alabama Players to Watch
- Ahriahna Grizzle: 12.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nashani Gilbert: 8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hailee Brennen: 9.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ivet Subirats: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sydney Hendrix: 5.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.