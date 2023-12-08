On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Gustav Forsling going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

  • In two of 25 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 3.9% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:50 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:02 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:50 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1

Panthers vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

