On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Miami Heat (10-8) take the court against the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at 8:00 PM ET .

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV:

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Heat Games

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 23.3 points, 4 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Butler posts 20.7 points, 4 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Kyle Lowry puts up 9.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.1 boards per contest.

Jaime Jaquez averages 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley puts up 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell is putting up 28 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He's draining 46% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Max Strus is putting up 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Caris LeVert gets the Cavaliers 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are getting 19.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Darius Garland this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Heat Cavaliers 110.6 Points Avg. 111.7 109.1 Points Allowed Avg. 112.2 46.4% Field Goal % 47.9% 38.2% Three Point % 35.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.