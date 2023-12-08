The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) visit the Miami Heat (12-9) after winning three straight road games. The Cavaliers are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 217.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 11 of 21 games this season.

Miami's average game total this season has been 224.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami's ATS record is 10-11-0 this season.

The Heat have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Heat vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 13 61.9% 111.3 224.3 111.1 222.7 221.9 Heat 11 52.4% 113 224.3 111.6 222.7 220.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over six times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 2-6-0 record) than away (.615, 8-5-0).

The Heat score just 1.9 more points per game (113) than the Cavaliers give up (111.1).

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Miami is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Heat and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 10-11 5-4 10-11 Cavaliers 9-12 5-9 11-10

Heat vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Heat Cavaliers 113 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 7-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-6 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.1 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 6-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-5 8-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-3

