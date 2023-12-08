Bam Adebayo Injury Status - Heat vs. Cavaliers Injury Report December 8
The Miami Heat (12-9) have five players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) at Kaseya Center on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Heat took care of business in their last outing 112-103 against the Raptors on Wednesday. Caleb Martin totaled 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Heat.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22.9
|5
|4.6
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|0
|0
|0
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Back
|6.5
|2.7
|1.5
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Questionable
|Hip
|22.3
|9.9
|3.9
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Caris LeVert: Questionable (Knee)
Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
