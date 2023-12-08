The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jimmy Butler and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +108)

The 25.5-point prop total for Butler on Friday is 3.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.2.

His rebounding average of 5.2 is lower than his over/under on Friday (4.5).

Butler's assist average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

Get Butler gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 8.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -122)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Kyle Lowry on Friday is 0.6 less than his season scoring average (9.1).

He has grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Lowry's assists average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet.

His 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Donovan Mitchell Props

The 27.6 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 0.9 less than his prop total on Friday (28.5).

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.