The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jimmy Butler and others in this outing.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +108)
  • The 25.5-point prop total for Butler on Friday is 3.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.2.
  • His rebounding average of 5.2 is lower than his over/under on Friday (4.5).
  • Butler's assist average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
8.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -122)
  • The 8.5-point over/under set for Kyle Lowry on Friday is 0.6 less than his season scoring average (9.1).
  • He has grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Lowry's assists average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet.
  • His 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props
  • The 27.6 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 0.9 less than his prop total on Friday (28.5).
  • He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
  • Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).
  • He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

