Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Cavaliers on December 8, 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jimmy Butler and others in this outing.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -147)
|5.5 (Over: +108)
- The 25.5-point prop total for Butler on Friday is 3.3 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.2.
- His rebounding average of 5.2 is lower than his over/under on Friday (4.5).
- Butler's assist average -- 4.2 -- is 1.3 lower than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
Kyle Lowry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|8.5 (Over: -120)
|3.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
|1.5 (Over: -122)
- The 8.5-point over/under set for Kyle Lowry on Friday is 0.6 less than his season scoring average (9.1).
- He has grabbed 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday.
- Lowry's assists average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet.
- His 2.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Friday.
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
- The 27.6 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 0.9 less than his prop total on Friday (28.5).
- He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.
- Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).
- He three made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.
