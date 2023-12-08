In Hillsborough County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spoto High School at Plant City HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton High School at Hillsborough High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Newsome HS

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lithia, FL

Lithia, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Durant High School at East Bay High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Gibsonton, FL

Gibsonton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wharton High School at Armwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Seffner, FL

Seffner, FL Conference: 6A - District 10

6A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Strawberry Crest High School at Freedom High School - Tampa

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bloomingdale High School at Riverview High School - Riverview

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Lennard High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Ruskin, FL

Ruskin, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sickles High School at Blake High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Bay Tech High School at Chamberlain High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

T R Robinson High School at Gaither High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Steinbrenner High School at Alonso High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 7A - District 6

7A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Plant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Baptist High School at Cambridge Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Universal Academy HS at Indian Rocks Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Admiral Farragut Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fivay High School at Tampa Preparatory School