The Miami Heat, Josh Richardson included, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 112-103 win over the Raptors (his last game) Richardson produced seven points.

We're going to look at Richardson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.3 12.7 Rebounds -- 2.7 2.8 Assists -- 3.1 3.3 PRA -- 16.1 18.8 PR -- 13 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Josh Richardson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Richardson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 17th in possessions per game with 99.6.

The Cavaliers concede 111.1 points per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are seventh in the NBA, allowing 24.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 12 makes per contest, ninth in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 27 14 1 5 2 0 2

