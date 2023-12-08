When the Florida Panthers take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kevin Stenlund light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Stenlund has zero points on the power play.

Stenlund's shooting percentage is 24.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 12:37 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 14:12 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:14 Away L 2-1

Panthers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

