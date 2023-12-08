The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Lowry, in his most recent action, had three points and two blocks in a 112-103 win over the Raptors.

We're going to break down Lowry's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.1 10.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.2 Assists 4.5 4.3 3.7 PRA -- 17.6 18.8 PR -- 13.3 15.1 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.3



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Lowry is responsible for taking 7.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.9 per game.

He's put up 4.7 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.1 points per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked 14th in the NBA, giving up 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers are the seventh-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.9 assists per game.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 29 28 1 3 7 0 0

