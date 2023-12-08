Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Lake County, Florida today? We've got what you need.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IMG Academy at Montverde Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redeemer Christian School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
