Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Leon County, Florida is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leon High School at Chiles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 2
