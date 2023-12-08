Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Levy County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Levy County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort White High School at Bronson Middle-High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bronson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie County High School at Chiefland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chiefland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.