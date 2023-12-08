Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Marion County, Florida is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocala Christian Academy at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redeemer Christian School at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Suwannee High School at Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
