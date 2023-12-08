Matthew Tkachuk will be among those in action Friday when his Florida Panthers meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena. Looking to wager on Tkachuk's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:03 per game on the ice, is +1.

Tkachuk has a goal in four games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tkachuk has a point in 13 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points six times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 10 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 67.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 50% chance of Tkachuk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 25 Games 3 19 Points 4 4 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

