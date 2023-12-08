If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Miami-Dade County, Florida today, we've got the information below.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Doctors Charter High School at Don Soffer Aventura High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8

5:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Aventura, FL

Aventura, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mater Academy High School at Immaculata-La Salle High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8

5:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Marathon Middle-High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

