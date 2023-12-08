The DePaul Blue Demons (3-3) will face the Miami Hurricanes (4-0) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Watsco Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Miami (FL) vs. DePaul Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Miami (FL) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Players to Watch

Jasmyne Roberts: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Shayeann Day-Wilson: 8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Lashae Dwyer: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Ja'Leah Williams: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaida Patrick: 8.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.