How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. DePaul Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes (7-0) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Miami (FL) vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 27.4 more points than the 50.4 the Hurricanes give up.
- DePaul has put together a 5-4 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.
- Miami (FL) is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.
- The Hurricanes put up only 2.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Blue Demons allow (71.1).
- Miami (FL) has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 71.1 points.
- DePaul has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 73.7 points.
- This season the Hurricanes are shooting 50% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Blue Demons give up.
- The Blue Demons' 43.6 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Hurricanes have conceded.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
- Jaida Patrick: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Lazaria Spearman: 9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 57.5 FG%
- Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 68-44
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 74-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|W 87-43
|Watsco Center
|12/8/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|AT&T Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Watsco Center
