We have high school basketball competition in Osceola County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gateway High School at Harmony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: St. Cloud, FL

St. Cloud, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Faith Christian Academy