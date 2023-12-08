Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Osceola County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gateway High School at Harmony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.