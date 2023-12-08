The Florida Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, December 8, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive games.

Check out the Panthers-Penguins matchup on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Panthers vs Penguins Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 65 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Panthers' 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 25 17 15 32 8 15 46% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 22 8 16 24 13 23 53.6% Carter Verhaeghe 25 12 9 21 14 13 40% Evan Rodrigues 25 6 14 20 8 6 31.2% Matthew Tkachuk 25 4 15 19 20 9 50%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins' total of 65 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.

With 74 goals (3.0 per game), the Penguins have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have earned 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

Defensively, the Penguins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that span.

Penguins Key Players