How to Watch the Panthers vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, December 8, with the Penguins having lost three consecutive games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Check out the Panthers-Penguins matchup on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Penguins Additional Info
|Panthers vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Penguins Prediction
|Panthers vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Penguins Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 65 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Panthers' 77 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|25
|17
|15
|32
|8
|15
|46%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|22
|8
|16
|24
|13
|23
|53.6%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|25
|12
|9
|21
|14
|13
|40%
|Evan Rodrigues
|25
|6
|14
|20
|8
|6
|31.2%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|25
|4
|15
|19
|20
|9
|50%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins' total of 65 goals given up (2.6 per game) is fourth in the league.
- With 74 goals (3.0 per game), the Penguins have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have earned 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- Defensively, the Penguins have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that span.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|25
|10
|19
|29
|13
|11
|20%
|Sidney Crosby
|25
|15
|12
|27
|20
|23
|59.9%
|Evgeni Malkin
|25
|10
|11
|21
|29
|24
|48.4%
|Bryan Rust
|22
|10
|10
|20
|11
|13
|100%
|Erik Karlsson
|25
|6
|13
|19
|15
|13
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.