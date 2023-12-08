Friday's NHL action includes the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) at Amerant Bank Arena. The Penguins are underdogs (+125 on the moneyline) against the Panthers (-155) ahead of the outing, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.

Panthers vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Penguins Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has played nine games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

The Panthers have won 73.3% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (11-4).

This season the Penguins have six wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

Florida is 6-2 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Pittsburgh has played with moneyline odds of +125 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 2.8 2.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.8 2.1 6 17.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 1-9-0 6.5 2.1 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.1 2.2 0 0.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 0-4 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9

