The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) on the road on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.

The Panthers are 5-4-1 over the past 10 contests, totaling 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.6%). They have allowed 21 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which squad we project to pick up the victory in Friday's game.

Panthers vs. Penguins Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Panthers 3, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-155)

Panthers (-155) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Panthers vs Penguins Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 15-8-2.

In the 10 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 7-2-1 record (good for 15 points).

In the three games this season the Panthers registered just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has scored two goals in four games this season (2-1-1 record, five points).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 16 games (13-3-0, 26 points).

In the eight games when Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 6-2-0 to register 12 points.

In the 19 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 10-7-2 (22 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Panthers finished 4-1-0 in those matchups (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 19th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.96 21st 4th 2.6 Goals Allowed 2.6 4th 2nd 34.1 Shots 33.1 5th 3rd 27.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 22nd 21st 18.52% Power Play % 9.86% 30th 14th 80.23% Penalty Kill % 83.12% 10th

Panthers vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

