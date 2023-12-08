Sam Reinhart and Jake Guentzel are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Penguins Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors (32 points), via collected 17 goals and 15 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has eight goals and 16 assists, equaling 24 points (one per game).

Carter Verhaeghe's total of 21 points is via 12 goals and nine assists.

In six games, Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-2-1. He has conceded 14 goals (2.34 goals against average) and has made 153 saves.

Penguins Players to Watch

Guentzel's 10 goals and 19 assists in 25 matchups give him 29 points on the season.

Sidney Crosby's 27 points this season, including 15 goals and 12 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Pittsburgh.

This season, Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin has 21 points, courtesy of 10 goals (second on team) and 11 assists (fourth).

In the crease, Alex Nedeljkovic has a 2-2-1 record this season, with a .931 save percentage (fourth-best in the league). In 5 games, he has 163 saves, and has allowed 11 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Panthers vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 19th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.96 20th 4th 2.6 Goals Allowed 2.6 4th 2nd 34.1 Shots 33.1 4th 3rd 27.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 22nd 18.52% Power Play % 9.86% 30th 14th 80.23% Penalty Kill % 83.12% 11th

