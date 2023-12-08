The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-11-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they take on the Florida Panthers (15-8-2) on the road on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network.

Panthers vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-160) Penguins (+135) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 15 times this season, and have finished 11-4 in those games.

Florida is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

The Panthers have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 12 games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Panthers vs Penguins Additional Info

Panthers vs. Penguins Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 77 (17th) Goals 74 (23rd) 65 (4th) Goals Allowed 65 (4th) 15 (21st) Power Play Goals 7 (30th) 17 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (8th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Florida has gone 5-4-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Florida hit the over three times.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 1.0 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 77 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Panthers have conceded the fourth-fewest goals in league play this season, 65 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +12.

