Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel and others in the Florida Panthers-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 32 points in 25 games (17 goals and 15 assists).

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 at Canadiens Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 2 0 2 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 22 games, with eight goals and 16 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Senators Nov. 27 0 3 3 3

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Carter Verhaeghe has scored 12 goals and added nine assists through 25 games for Florida.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 0 1 6 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 1 2 5 at Canadiens Nov. 30 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 at Senators Nov. 27 1 0 1 7

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Guentzel's 10 goals and 19 assists in 25 games for Pittsburgh add up to 29 total points on the season.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5 at Flyers Dec. 4 0 1 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Nov. 30 0 1 1 3 at Predators Nov. 28 0 1 1 4

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Sidney Crosby has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 15 goals and 12 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Dec. 4 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 2 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Nov. 30 1 0 1 5 at Predators Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.