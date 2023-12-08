Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Penguins on December 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Sam Reinhart, Jake Guentzel and others in the Florida Panthers-Pittsburgh Penguins matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Penguins Additional Info
|Panthers vs. Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs. Penguins Prediction
|Panthers vs. Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Reinhart, who has scored 32 points in 25 games (17 goals and 15 assists).
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|2
|0
|2
|3
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 22 games, with eight goals and 16 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Carter Verhaeghe has scored 12 goals and added nine assists through 25 games for Florida.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Senators
|Nov. 27
|1
|0
|1
|7
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Guentzel's 10 goals and 19 assists in 25 games for Pittsburgh add up to 29 total points on the season.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|4
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Sidney Crosby has helped lead the offense for Pittsburgh this season with 15 goals and 12 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Dec. 6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Dec. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Predators
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
