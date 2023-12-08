High school basketball is happening today in Saint Johns County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Nease HS at Bishop Kenny High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind at St. Joseph Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St Augustine High School at Pedro Menendez High School