Sam Bennett will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. Prop bets for Bennett in that upcoming Panthers-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Bennett has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 11:49 on the ice per game.

Bennett has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In four of 13 games this season, Bennett has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of 13 contests this year, Bennett has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Bennett's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 13 Games 3 5 Points 1 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

