On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Sam Reinhart going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

Reinhart has scored in 13 of 25 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Reinhart has picked up seven goals and two assists on the power play.

Reinhart's shooting percentage is 27%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 65 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Stars 3 1 2 18:37 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:55 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:03 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 2 2 0 18:57 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 23:16 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:30 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 1 0 23:48 Away L 2-1

Panthers vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

