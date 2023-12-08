Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. There are prop bets for Reinhart available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Sam Reinhart vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 20:34 per game on the ice, is +15.

In 13 of 25 games this year, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in 17 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points 12 times.

Reinhart has an assist in 11 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 25 Games 3 32 Points 3 17 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

