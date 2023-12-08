Sam Reinhart Game Preview: Panthers vs. Penguins - December 8
Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. There are prop bets for Reinhart available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Sam Reinhart vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SportsNet PT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Reinhart Season Stats Insights
- Reinhart's plus-minus this season, in 20:34 per game on the ice, is +15.
- In 13 of 25 games this year, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Reinhart has a point in 17 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points 12 times.
- Reinhart has an assist in 11 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- Reinhart has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 46.5% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Reinhart Stats vs. the Penguins
- The Penguins have conceded 65 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|25
|Games
|3
|32
|Points
|3
|17
|Goals
|2
|15
|Assists
|1
