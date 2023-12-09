The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) travel to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
  • Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 29th.
  • The Wildcats put up an average of 78.6 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 81.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when it scores more than 81.7 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.4.
  • The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than away (79.6) last season.
  • At home, Bethune-Cookman drained 7.8 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.1). Bethune-Cookman's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (34.2%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Delaware State L 72-64 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 @ Longwood L 69-48 Joan Perry Brock Center
12/1/2023 Incarnate Word W 96-82 Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Chicago State - Jones Convocation Center

