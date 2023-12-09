The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) travel to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 29th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 78.6 points per game, just 3.1 fewer points than the 81.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when it scores more than 81.7 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Bethune-Cookman averaged 74.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.4.

The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than away (79.6) last season.

At home, Bethune-Cookman drained 7.8 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged away (6.1). Bethune-Cookman's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.9%) than on the road (34.2%).

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule