The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman matchup in this article.

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina State Moneyline Bethune-Cookman Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina State (-2.5) 151.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina State (-2.5) 151.5 -154 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bethune-Cookman vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

Bethune-Cookman has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

South Carolina State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total five out of eight times this season.

