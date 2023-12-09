CUSA Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There are two games featuring a CUSA team on Saturday in college basketball action.
CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Arkansas State Red Wolves
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Portland Pilots at UTEP Miners
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
