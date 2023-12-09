FGCU vs. Minnesota December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Williams Arena. This contest will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.
FGCU vs. Minnesota Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
FGCU Players to Watch
- Dawson Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Elijah Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Ihnen: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Braeden Carrington: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mike Mitchell Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
FGCU vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison
|Minnesota Rank
|Minnesota AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|84th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|71.5
|244th
|78th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|283rd
|44th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|32.0
|237th
|213th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|94th
|83rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.5
|180th
|18th
|18.8
|Assists
|11.2
|284th
|269th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|10.8
|100th
