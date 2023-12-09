The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Williams Arena. This contest will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.

FGCU vs. Minnesota Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: BTN

FGCU Players to Watch

Dawson Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Elijah Hawkins: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Ihnen: 9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Braeden Carrington: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Mike Mitchell Jr.: 8.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Minnesota Players to Watch

FGCU vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank 84th 80.6 Points Scored 71.5 244th 78th 65.2 Points Allowed 76.2 283rd 44th 38.2 Rebounds 32.0 237th 213th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.5 94th 83rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.5 180th 18th 18.8 Assists 11.2 284th 269th 13.4 Turnovers 10.8 100th

