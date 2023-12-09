Saturday's game that pits the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) against the South Florida Bulls (2-4) at FLA Live Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida State vs. South Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: FLA Live Arena

Florida State vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 77, South Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida State vs. South Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida State (-9.5)

Florida State (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

South Florida's record against the spread this season is 2-4-0, while Florida State's is 4-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulls are 0-6-0 and the Seminoles are 4-2-0.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles put up 78.9 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per contest (239th in college basketball). They have a +37 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Florida State loses the rebound battle by three boards on average. It collects 32.6 rebounds per game, 206th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.6.

Florida State hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 3.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.3% from deep (74th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 25.2%.

Florida State has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (256th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than the 15.7 it forces (24th in college basketball).

