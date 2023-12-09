Florida State vs. South Florida: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The South Florida Bulls (2-4) will try to snap a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (4-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. This matchup is at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. South Florida matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida State vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-7.5)
|144.5
|-350
|+280
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-7.5)
|144.5
|-310
|+245
Florida State vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Florida State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- A total of four out of the Seminoles' six games this season have hit the over.
- South Florida has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulls and their opponents have not hit the over yet this year.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Florida State is 58th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much higher than its computer rankings (71st).
- The implied probability of Florida State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
