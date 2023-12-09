The Florida Gators (4-2) will meet the Richmond Spiders (4-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Florida vs. Richmond Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Florida Players to Watch

Tyrese Samuel: 14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Walter Clayton Jr.: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Riley Kugel: 13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Condon: 9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Will Richard: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Richmond Players to Watch

Florida vs. Richmond Stat Comparison

Florida Rank Florida AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 22nd 86.3 Points Scored 79.2 104th 261st 74.7 Points Allowed 63.5 48th 22nd 39.2 Rebounds 32 236th 4th 14.7 Off. Rebounds 5.7 350th 219th 7 3pt Made 8.3 98th 41st 17.2 Assists 14.5 112th 237th 12.8 Turnovers 7.7 2nd

