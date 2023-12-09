The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-8) will visit the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) after losing six consecutive road games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

North Florida vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida Stats Insights

The Ospreys make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

The Eagles are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ospreys sit at 222nd.

The Ospreys record 6.1 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Eagles allow (84.6).

When North Florida totals more than 84.6 points, it is 2-0.

North Florida Home & Away Comparison

Offensively North Florida has fared better at home this year, averaging 81.0 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in away games.

The Ospreys give up 66.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 83.8 away from home.

When playing at home, North Florida is averaging 2.0 more treys per game (12.8) than on the road (10.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

