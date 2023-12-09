South Florida vs. Florida State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) will face the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
South Florida vs. Florida State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Florida Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State Players to Watch
- Miguel: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Youngblood: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Corey Walker Jr.: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Florida vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Florida Rank
|South Florida AVG
|Florida State AVG
|Florida State Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|237th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|28.6
|327th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|150th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.