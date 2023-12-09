The Florida State Seminoles (4-1) will face the South Florida Bulls (2-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at FLA Live Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Florida State Game Information

South Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Harris: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Russel Tchewa: 11.1 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Selton Miguel: 10.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sam Hines Jr.: 6.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Keyshawn Bryant: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Florida State Players to Watch

Miguel: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Chris Youngblood: 16.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jayden Reid: 6.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Kasean Pryor: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Corey Walker Jr.: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

South Florida vs. Florida State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank 169th 72.0 Points Scored 69.3 235th 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 76.2 330th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 28.6 327th 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th 150th 13.4 Assists 13.4 150th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

