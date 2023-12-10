Will Aaron Ekblad Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 10?
On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Aaron Ekblad going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekblad stats and insights
- Ekblad is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
