On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Aaron Ekblad going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

Ekblad is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

