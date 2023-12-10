Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers will play on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. There are prop bets for Ekblad available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 22:13 on the ice per game.

Ekblad has yet to score a goal this year through 10 games played.

Ekblad has a point in three games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Ekblad has an assist in three of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 10 Games 3 3 Points 2 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

