Who’s the Best Team in the ACC? See our Weekly ACC Power Rankings
See how each ACC team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.
ACC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Duke
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-5
- Odds to Win ACC: +250
- Overall Rank: 12th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th
- Last Game: W 89-68 vs Hofstra
Next Game
- Opponent: Baylor
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
2. Clemson
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 29-2
- Odds to Win ACC: +500
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th
- Last Game: W 74-66 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. North Carolina
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Odds to Win ACC: +300
- Overall Rank: 23rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: L 87-76 vs UConn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
4. Virginia
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-3
- Odds to Win ACC: +500
- Overall Rank: 24th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th
- Last Game: W 77-47 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: Northeastern
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Pittsburgh
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win ACC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 82-71 vs Canisius
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Wake Forest
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th
- Last Game: W 83-59 vs NJIT
Next Game
- Opponent: Delaware State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
7. Virginia Tech
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th
- Last Game: W 71-50 vs Valparaiso
Next Game
- Opponent: Vermont
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Miami (FL)
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 16-15
- Odds to Win ACC: +600
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: L 90-63 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: La Salle
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: The CW
9. NC State
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Odds to Win ACC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th
- Last Game: W 81-67 vs UT Martin
Next Game
- Opponent: Tennessee
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
10. Boston College
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 84th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
- Last Game: W 86-80 vs St. John's
Next Game
- Opponent: Lehigh
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
11. Syracuse
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Odds to Win ACC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: W 80-68 vs Georgetown
Next Game
- Opponent: Oregon
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
12. Florida State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Odds to Win ACC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: L 88-72 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: SMU
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
13. Georgia Tech
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Odds to Win ACC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: W 70-49 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Penn State
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network (Watch on Fubo)
14. Notre Dame
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: L 78-59 vs Marquette
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgetown
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: The CW
15. Louisville
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Odds to Win ACC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 191st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: L 75-63 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Opponent: Pepperdine
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
