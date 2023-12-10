Should you wager on Aleksander Barkov Jr. to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in nine of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted five shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 13.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:06 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:55 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 24:28 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 5-3

Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network

