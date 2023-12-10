Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 10?
Should you wager on Aleksander Barkov Jr. to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barkov stats and insights
- Barkov has scored in nine of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted five shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 13.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|18:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|3
|0
|3
|19:14
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|24:28
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSFL, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.